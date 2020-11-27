Richard C. Larson

March 23, 1924 - November 25, 2020

Richard C. Larson, age 96 of Uehling, passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020 at the Hooper Care Center

Richard was born March 23, 1924, at home in rural Craig, Nebraska to Harry C. and Helen E. 'Koehler' Larson. He was baptized at Swaburg Elim Church in 1936. Richard attended Uehling High School and graduated in 1941. Upon graduation, Richard worked for a farmer until he was drafted into the military. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1944-1945. Richard was a skilled carpenter in building military barracks and rifle ranges in China. He returned to Uehling after his service to work as a mechanic at Mitchell's Garage. Richard met the love of his life, Vernell Osterloh, at a street dance. They had previously met at a roller-skating rink before he went into the military, and she went to college in Denver, Colorado. Richard and Vernell were married June 12th, 1949 at Grace Lutheran Church in Hooper. The couple made their home on a farm north of Hooper. She preceded him in death on January 21st, 1981.

Richard served on the Uehling Coop Board, and Board of Directors of the Uehling State Bank. He was a 50 year member of the American Legion in Uehling. He also served on the Redeemer Lutheran Church Council, Hooper Lodge #72 Worshipful Master for the years 1960 and 1975, and he was a Jordan Medal Award winner for his 65 year membership to the fraternity.

Richard loved watching sports, and he enjoyed watching all his grandchildren compete, and rarely missed their games. It was especially thrilling for him to follow his granddaughter Jordan who played volleyball for Nebraska and would go on to represent the USA at the London and Rio Olympic Games. He loved to visit with people, usually about his favorite topics rain, and crops!

Survivors include his son Kevin of rural Hooper. Daughter Gale (Mike) Poe of Lincoln. Grandchildren Ben (Hannah) Poe, Jordan Larson (fiancé David Hunt), Baxter (Meg) Poe, Megan (Brent) Benes, and Maddie (Ben) Kruger. Great Grandson Asher Benes. Sisters, Mary Johnson, Mable Nelson and Margie Davis. Sister-in-law, Donna Larson.

Memorials are suggested to Hooper Care Center, Uehling Fire Department and Redeemer Lutheran Church.

The graveside service will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10am at the Hooper Cemetery with military honors by the Uehling American Legion.

Ludvigsen's Hooper Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com