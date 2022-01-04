Richard LeRoy Lawver
Richard LeRoy Lawver, age 86, Wahoo. Died July 30, 2021, in Wahoo. Survived by wife Clara; children and spouses, Richard Michael (Denise), Matthew (Joni), Katherine (Terry) Chadek, Mary (Jim) Kruse, Mark (Rebecca); 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 nephews; 2 nieces. Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Mary Anne (Fortuna) Lawver; sisters, Sandra Klaudt, Deanna (Schnoor) Lynn; grandson, Benjamin Zeleny. The funeral is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, all at the funeral home. Interment is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Fairview Cemetery, Papillion. Memorials to the family for later designations.
