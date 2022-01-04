Menu
Richard LeRoy Lawver
FUNERAL HOME
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden
Wahoo, NE

Richard LeRoy Lawver

Richard LeRoy Lawver, age 86, Wahoo. Died July 30, 2021, in Wahoo. Survived by wife Clara; children and spouses, Richard Michael (Denise), Matthew (Joni), Katherine (Terry) Chadek, Mary (Jim) Kruse, Mark (Rebecca); 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 nephews; 2 nieces. Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Mary Anne (Fortuna) Lawver; sisters, Sandra Klaudt, Deanna (Schnoor) Lynn; grandson, Benjamin Zeleny. The funeral is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, all at the funeral home. Interment is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Fairview Cemetery, Papillion. Memorials to the family for later designations.

Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home

Wahoo, NE 402-443-3128

NebraskaCremation.com


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Jan
4
Funeral
5:00p.m.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Jan
5
Interment
11:00a.m.
Fairview Cemetery
Papillion, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Dicks passing. We had just talked about you guys last week. Les Lawvers daughter-law passed away. Remember you guys staying with us on the farm when you were pregnant with your first child. A long time ago. Deepest sympathy. Linda
Linda Kohout Gill
Friend
January 4, 2022
