Fremont Tribune
Richard John Mintken
FUNERAL HOME
Hodges Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
11441 US Highway 301
Dade City, FL

Richard John Mintken

July 29, 1944 – May 30, 2021

Richard John Mintken, 76, of The Villages, Florida, was born on July 29, 1944, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Curtis Mintken and Wilma Krohn Mintken. Rich was raised on a farm near Fremont with his parents and 5 siblings. In 1962 Rich graduated from Hooper High School as a 4-sport athlete.

Rich attended Wayne State College, earned a BA Ed in 1967 and lettered in football. He continued his education earning his master's degree from Lesley College in 1995. While at Wayne State, Rich met his best friend Genie Block from Nemaha, Iowa, and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage.

Rich and Genie moved to Milwaukee where he began his 32-year teaching and coaching career in West Allis with the West Milwaukee Schools. He worked as PE Teacher and Head Coach for football, wrestling and weightlifting at West Milwaukee High School. Rich made a lasting impact on many students that lasted a lifetime. Rich founded the Milwaukee YMCA Barbell Club and organized many weightlifting, powerlifting and physique meets at the YMCA, Summerfest and WI State Fair.

In 1975, Rich and Genie moved to Delafield, Wisconsin. They were active members of the Nagawicka Lake Yacht Club where Rich served as Commodore. They were also active members of Christ the King Lutheran Church. Rich loved life on the lake where he and his family enjoyed sailing, fishing and boating. Over the years, Rich and Genie opened their home to countless friends and family.

Upon retirement in 1999, Rich and Genie moved north to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan (U.P.) where they embraced life as Yoopers for over 20 years. They made countless friendships across the Keweenaw and volunteered at every opportunity. Rich filled his schedule as a Docent at the Eagle Harbor Lighthouse, a Trustee on the KCHS Board, and volunteered countless hours restoring the historic Gay School in Gay, Michigan. Rich enjoyed his weekly gatherings with the Posse running group and cherished their friendship. Yearly, the Posse ran the first five miles of the Michigan Torch Run. Rich and Genie lived on the shores of Lake Superior, and again, opened their doors to more family and friends. They loved sharing campfires on the beach and watching the sunsets.

Starting in 2004, they divided their time between the U.P. and Florida. The snowbirds quickly developed new friends and found more opportunities to contribute at Rail's End in Wildwood. In 2014 they moved to The Villages to enjoy an active lifestyle, nightly music and golf courses. Golf became a passion for this active couple. They played countless holes of league play, along with casual outings with family and friends. In May 2020 they both celebrated hole-in-ones. Rich and Genie were active in the Lake Deaton United Methodist Church.

Over the years, Rich remained true to his roots cheering on his Huskers and Packers. He loved traveling and exploring the U.S. and Canada. Rich remained dedicated to athletics throughout his life. Even during retirement Rich refused to slow down. He was an accomplished athlete and qualified for 8 National Senior Games in the shot put, discus, hammer and powerlifting events and won many gold medals. He also competed in two Huntsman World Games. He continued as a volunteer coach for the Wildwood Middle HS Track & Field throwers and as a member of the Wildwood Middle HS Booster Club. "Do your best, it is the best you can do. The rest will all work out." Coach Mintken

Rich had competed and coached the day before a sudden brain tumor diagnosis. Rich and family are grateful for numerous friends and family that came to visit. He was blessed with loving care from family, Shands Hospital and Cornerstone Home Hospice. Rich passed away peacefully May 30, 2021 with Genie, Randy and Tamera at his side.

Rich is survived by his wife Genie; their children, Randy (Quanmin, Nicky), Tamera (Scott, Cal, Sam); sisters, Cindy (Dan), Donna (Greg), Judy; sister-in-law, Joyce; sister-in-law, Merilyn (Mike); brother-in-law, Tom (Bev); nieces, Maria, Melanie, Monique and Laurie; nephews, Mike and Alex. Rich was preceded by his parents; in-laws, Merlyn and Betsy Block; brothers, Gary, infant brother Larry and Stanley; brother-in-law, Kent; and niece, Dawn.

We will always remember Rich's big heart and generous spirit. He will continue to inspire and guide us. Thank you for being part of his journey. Honor him by living life to the fullest.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jun. 9, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Hodges Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the Mintken family ! Coach was my line coach in 1974-1975 @ WeMiHi. He was a GREAT coach and teacher and man---when we players get together--we repeat his phrases and they were VERY FUNNY !! We would run through a brick wall for him. RIP coach. Mark Janicijevich, Arlington, Virginia
Mark Janicijevich
November 3, 2021
Genie we are so sorry to hear of Rich's passing. Our love and prayers go out to you and your family. I'm so happy and thankful we were able to see you two at the last class reunion.
Sonja Bauers
Friend
June 11, 2021
Donna and family, I am so sorry. Hold on to the happy memories. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
June Chase-Westphal
Other
June 9, 2021
Genie and family, so sorry to hear about Rich´s passing. He will always have a special place in our hearts for the kindness he showed and the friendship he had with our dad Jerry Schanen. Our deepest sympathies and prayers. Chris & Barb and the entire Schanen family.
Chris & Barb Schanen
Friend
June 9, 2021
I have many happy memories of Coach Mintken, who was my homeroom teacher for 4 years. For senior gym, we camped in his yard (how many teachers would do that?), he took us to play racquetball, took us skiing, and so many other fun experiences that I remember that class far better and more often than other classes. I have even forgiven Coach for that detention he gave me. :-) RIP Coach.
Sue Breuer nee Madsen
Student
June 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Mintken family. Mr. Mintken was my gym teacher at Johnson School in West Allis. Will never forget him. ❤
Jeri Franz
Student
June 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carrie Banacin nee Kuchinski
Student
June 3, 2021
Dear Genie, Tamera, and Randy,

I was so grateful to know your Dad and learn all about his big shoes as head of the Mintken family. What I remember most of seeing your Dad when visiting Tamera is all the hands on help he and Genie were doing. I remember when my “fancy” tankless water heater gave out and I was borrowing Tamera’s shower, without even blinking or knowing me, he said he would go over to my house and take a look! I found that very kind and supportive!

I know Tamera’s family loved spending time with the Mintken’s, there was always a happy vibe when Dick and Genie were in town and just a ton of activity, projects and momentum!

Genie, Tamera, and Randy will keep Dicks momentum going, with every smile, project, and golf game, etc. Praying you all find your way knowing he is with you always.

All our love,
Susan and Ian Harris






Susan and ian Harris
Friend
June 3, 2021
RIP Coach. What a great guy!
Mario Morgese
Student
June 2, 2021
Was one of the best mentors in my life. His door was always open. I remember stopping by the weekend of I think his duaghter’s wedding. We said we’d leave, but he insisted we stay and hooked us up with a boat. Sad to hear of his passing, but I know few influence as many people as he did. I’m sure he lived a Rich life. A little pun intended. RIP Coach.
Rafael Colon
Student
June 2, 2021
Best weight lifting coach ever to my twin brother Rick and I (Rock). Had him as gym teacher at Longfellow grade school as well as WE MI high. Always referred to us as his sons for we had his red hair. Will be greatly missed. May God bless him & his family.
Rock & Veronica Franke
Friend
June 2, 2021
RIP Coach!!! Your the best!!!!
Pam KC
Student
June 2, 2021
"Revelie Revelie Revelie all hands on deck" was a famous phrase that we often heard Mr. Mintken say...one of my favorite teachers at West Milwaukee.....during driver's education classes I had to parallel park 100 times because I did it so good. There was a semi truck waiting on the street til I completed my 100th parallel parking. As the truck drove by, he honked his horn.... Mr Mintkin was so proud of me and I was extatic that I made him so proud!!!!! He was a great man, teacher and mentor!! So glad I have wonderful memories of him. May all the fond memories of him comfort his loved one in this time of loss. God bless....Lori Boettcher (Fuchs) class of 1980 west Milwaukee High School

Lori Boettcher (Fuchs)
Student
June 2, 2021
