Richard Donald Mougey

October 12, 1929 – April 11, 2022

Richard Donald Mougey, age 92, of Union died April 11, 2022, at The Ambassador in Nebraska City. Richard was born Oct. 12, 1929, in Nebraska City and lived in the Union area his entire life. He was adopted as a baby when both of his birth parents died, and he graduated from Union High School where he was active in the alumni for several years. He married Elinor Jean Fahrlander on June 23, 1952, at the First Christian Church in Nebraska City. Richard was a farmer and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He loved reading and hunting. Richard was a member of the Plattsmouth Lodge No. 6, A.F. & A.M., Robert Bernard Roddy American Legion Post No. 235 in Union, and the Gideons in Bellevue.

Survivors include his daughter, Mary Jo Mougey of Plattsmouth; nephew, John (Cathy) McQuinn of Lincoln; niece, Maureen (Tim) McNamara of Bellevue; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his birth parents, Clifford and Fannie (McCarroll) McQuinn; adoptive parents, Lewis and Nettie (McCarroll) Mougey; wife, Elinor; son, Kenneth; and brother, John McQuinn.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 18, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with burial in East Union Cemetery near Union.

A Masonic Service will be 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home performed by Plattsmouth Lodge No. 6, A.F. & A.M.

The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday.

Memorials are suggested to Gideon International or Step Up To Life.

