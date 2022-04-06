Menu
Rita J. Sindelar
Moser Memorial Chapel - Cedar Bluffs
200 West Main
Cedar Bluffs, NE

Rita J. Sindelar

February 10, 1945 – April 3, 2022

Rita J. Sindelar, 77 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born on Feb. 10, 1945, in Cedar Buffs, Nebraska, to William and Mary (Boyle) Nick.

The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at St Mary's Catholic Church in Cedar Bluffs. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. at the church. The Rosary service will begin at 10 a.m. Burial in Little Flower of Jesus Cemetery near Leshara, Nebraska.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main St., Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015. 402-628-3445.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Apr. 6, 2022.
