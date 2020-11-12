Rob "Trigger" Mills

March 10, 1962 – November 10, 2020

Rob "Trigger" Mills, 58 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Omaha. He was born March 10, 1962, in Alton, Illinois, to Bradley and Janet (White) Mills.

He served in the U.S. Army. "Trigger" will be remembered for his love of caring for his family and was an avid biker, a true Harley Davidson fan.

He is survived by his brother, David Adams of North Bend, Nebraska; sisters, Nellie Marsden and Linda (Lou) White; several nephews and nieces, including, Ashton, Shelly, Austin, Rachel, and Rebecca.

The memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at First Baptist Church in Fremont. Memorial visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025