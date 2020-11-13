Menu
March 10, 1962 – November 10, 2020

Rob "Trigger" Mills, 58 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Omaha. He was born March 10, 1962, in Alton, Illinois, to Bradley and Janet (White) Mills.

He served in the U.S. Army. "Trigger" will be remembered for his love of caring for his family and was an avid biker, a true Harley Davidson fan.

He is survived by his brother, David Adams of North Bend, Nebraska; sisters, Nellie Marsden and Linda (Lou) White; several nephews and nieces, including, Ashton, Shelly, Austin, Rachel, and Rebecca.

The memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at First Baptist Church in Fremont. Memorial visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025


Published by Fremont Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
