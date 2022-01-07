Menu
Robert Lake "Bob" Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Robert "Bob" Lake Anderson

January 21, 1940 – January 4, 2022

Robert "Bob" Lake Anderson, 81, was born in Harlan, Iowa, Jan. 21, 1940. He passed away at Nebraska Heart Hospital on Jan. 4, 2022.

He was preceded in death by parents, Lake and Helen Anderson; brothers, Eugene and Gary Sr., all of Omaha. Also preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Arnold and Erna Licht, Hooper, Nebraska; and brothers-in-law, Ron, Howard, and Gordon Licht, all of Lincoln. He is survived by his wife, Alice Licht Anderson; five children and grandchildren, Rob (Lori) Anderson, Omaha (Brooke (Daniel) Norton, Gilbert, Arizona, Connor (Cailey) Anderson and Dylan Anderson of Omaha), Mark (Tanya) Anderson, Westerville, Ohio (Nicholas Anderson, New York, New York; Kyla and Jacob Anderson, Columbus, Ohio), Lizbeth (Larry) Puckett, Wilmington, North Carolina (James Puckett, Clifton, Colorado; and Caroline Puckett, San Diego), Kristian (Laura) Anderson, Lincoln (Ashley Anderson, Hastings; Ehlana, William, Maire and Maura Anderson, Lincoln), and Nicole (Kip) Paterson, Lakeville, Minnesota (Ian, Jaden and Kassandra Paterson, Lakeville, Minnesota); sister, Patricia Hannan, Omaha; and sisters-in-law, Jeanne Anderson, Omaha, Cindy (Larry) Stollberg, Scribner, Karen Licht, Lincoln, Joan Licht, Hooper, and Belva Licht, Omaha; and uncle, Ben (Joan) Peterson of Ormond Beach, Florida. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

Bob retired in 2014 after owning an association management company with his wife since 1975. He served in the CEO capacity of the Nebraska Agri-Business Association, the Nebraska Hotel & Motel Association, the Nebraska Auctioneers Association, the Nebraska Certified Crop Advisers Association, the Nebraska State Pest Control Association, and the Automotive Recycling Industry of Nebraska. Prior to that time, he handled government affairs and published a magazine for the Nebraska Rural Electric Association and was a Systems Analyst with Northwestern Bell Telephone. He attended Iowa State and Creighton University.

He was a member of many national and state associations affiliated with the industries he represented. He was also an Eagle Scout.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1001 Isaac Drive, Lincoln, with visitation at 9:30 a.m., a Rosary at 10:30 a.m., and services at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorial established with North American Martyrs Catholic Church. Masks are preferred. Livestream available: namartyrs.org/funeral. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
North American Martyrs Catholic Church
1001 Isaac Drive, Lincoln, NE
Jan
11
Rosary
10:30a.m.
North American Martyrs Catholic Church
1001 Isaac Drive, Lincoln, NE
Jan
11
Service
11:00a.m.
North American Martyrs Catholic Church
1001 Isaac Drive, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Alice we are so very sorry to learn of Bob´s passing. Our thoughts and love are with you and your family at this tough time. Bob had such a life and gave so much to his "adopted" state! Best, Lee and Robyn
Robyn Terry
Friend
January 7, 2022
