Robert A. "Bob" Dauel
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Robert A. "Bob" Dauel

September 14, 1946 – March 6, 2021

Robert A. "Bob" Dauel, age 74, of Malmo, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. He was born Sept. 14, 1946, in North Bend, Nebraska, to Arthur and Catherine (Wittmershouse) Dauel.

Bob grew up in the Malmo area, graduating from Cedar Bluffs High School in 1964. He farmed and was a truck driver. Bob was the owner and operator of Duck Creek Farms, Inc. and Dauel Trucking, Inc. He married Lori Codr on April 20, 1974, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prague, Nebraska.

Bob was a member of the Malmo Volunteer Fire Department, and former member of District 34 School Board, Farmers Union COOP Board, Union Cemetery Board, Saunders County Feeders Association, and Douglas Precinct Board.

Survived by his wife, Lori Dauel, and fur baby, Chloe, of Malmo; sister, Ardy (Bill) Rockemann of Davey, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 4-7 p.m., also at Moser's. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in Malmo.

Memorials are suggested to Union Cemetery at Malmo, Malmo Fire Department or Edensburg Lutheran Church at Malmo.

Online condolences and live-streaming of the service may be found at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Mar
12
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Larry Dolezal and Family
March 9, 2021
Lori we send our sympathy to you & your family. It´s hard to lose the special people in our lives, Bob will be missed.
Chuck & Marlene Obert
March 9, 2021
