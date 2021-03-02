Robert (Bob) Feuquay

June 8, 1936 – February 14, 2021

Robert (Bob) Feuquay born in Omaha, Nebraska, on June 8, 1936. Passed peacefully on February 14, 2021. Preceded by parents, William and Pauline Feuquay; brother, Jay; and brother-in-law, Jack Chandler.

Survived by sister, Polly Ann Chandler, Sandy Feuquay; son, Jeff (Lea Ann) Frey; grandchildren, Caren (Chris) Clark, Paul and Ruth; great-grandchildren, Coday, Brennan, and Thatcher. Bob attended Central High School and UNO. Enlisted in the Navy.

What Bob prized the most was his family and helping others, and this family will cherish his memory in their hearts.