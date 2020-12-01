Robert G. "Bob" Peterson Jr.

September 6, 1943 – November 26, 2020

Robert G. "Bob" Peterson Jr., age 77, of Fremont passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Hooper Care Center in Hooper, Nebraska.

Bob was born Sept. 6, 1943, in Omaha to Robert G. Sr. and Maxown H. (Potts) Peterson. He grew up in Omaha and graduated from Omaha Central High School in 1962. He attended UNL and played football for the Huskers and then graduated in 1967 with a bachelor's degree in marketing. He was a sales manager for International Harvester Co. in Omaha from 1967-1971 prior to moving to North Platte, Nebraska, and buying Western International Inc. Bob married Rita M. Robinson in 1987 in North Platte. In 1993 he sold the business and came to Fremont. He worked at Larsen International in Fremont from 1993-2003 and then Werner Trucking in Omaha from 2003 until his retirement in 2011.

He was a member of Lifegate Church in Omaha.

He is survived by his wife, Rita, Fremont; son, John (Jenny) Zachry, North Platte; daughters, Melissa (Kelly) Vande Mheen, Omaha, Rebecca (Mark) McCarville, Queen Creek, Arizona, Jamie (Joju) Thomas, New York, New York, and Allison (Ted) Peters, Elkhorn, Nebraska; and 11 grandchildren.

His parents preceded him in death.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation is Wednesday from 5-8 p.m., also at Moser's. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha.

Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or Lifegate Church in Fremont.

Online condolences and live-streaming at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.