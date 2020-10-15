Robert L. "Bob" Ward

July 9, 1934 – October 13, 2020

Robert L. "Bob" Ward, age 86, of Fremont passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Fremont, Nebraska, on July 9, 1934, to Alvin and Margaret (McGuire) Ward.

He was a 1952 graduate of Fremont Senior High School. He was employed by Hormel prior to establishing his own painting business. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 200, First Christian Church in Fremont.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie; sons, Russell, Doug; and daughter, Janice; two sisters, Peg and Barb; and one brother, Richard.

Bob is survived by his 5 grandchildren, Jade Custer, Tiffany Custer, Dustin Ward, Brian Ward and Kayla (Kenneth) Boatright; 5 great-grandchildren, Alexis Custer, Timber and Cedar Ward, Major and Aaliyah Boatright.

The graveside services will be held at a later date at Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490