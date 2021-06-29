Menu
Robert W. "Bob" Langemeier
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Robert "Bob" W. Langemeier

August 25, 1941 – June 26, 2021

Robert "Bob" W. Langemeier, age 79, of Ames, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

He was born Aug. 25, 1941, in Scribner, Nebraska, to Gilbert and Mildred (Knieriem) Langemeier. He grew up on a farm near Scribner and graduated from Scribner High School in 1959. Bob married Lois (Gertsch) on Feb. 12, 1971, in Fremont. They have lived in the Ames area since 1972. He worked at Hormel in Fremont.

Bob is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and gardening.

Survived by sons, Travis (Ann) of Lincoln, and Michael of Fremont; daughter, Niki (Jeromy) Timme of Fremont; sister, Ruth (Jim) Vacha of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska; 7 grandchildren, Tyler, Kalee, Kimberlee, Zach, Nolan, Jadyn, and Allie; 3 great-grandchildren, Astrid, Mason and Max; and special friend, Brenda Pettit

Preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Lois, in 2015.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, also at Moser's. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Online condolence at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Jul
1
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Fremont, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss. You have our deepest sympathy. We live 2 doors west.
Vic and Cindy
Other
June 29, 2021
