Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Scott "Bob" Sake
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
February 5, 1955 – December 9, 2020
Survived by daughter, Jessie Lausterer of Wahoo, Nebraska; son, Kirk (Tricia) Sake of Yutan, Nebraska; 6 grandchildren; sister-in-law, Susan Sake of St. Paul, Nebraska; sister, Donna Sake of Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Charles (Helen) Sake of Malmo, Nebraska. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Shirley Sake; brother, James (Jim) Sake.
Memorials forwarded to family at P.O. Box 273, Yutan, NE 68073. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be at a later date.
Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.