Dr. Robert Paul Todd

November 6, 1951 – May 30, 2021

Dr. Robert Paul Todd "Bob" passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the age of 69 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Robert was born Nov. 6, 1951, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Dr. Paul R. and Luella "DeLores" (Kirinovic) Todd.

Known as a beloved husband, father, golfer, respected Eye Doctor and all around, "Great Guy." Bob's love of life will continue at his new address in Heaven with his Lord and Savior.

He grew up in Fremont and was a 1970 graduate of Fremont Bergan. He completed undergraduate studies at Creighton University and earned his Doctorate of Optometry from the University of Houston. Bob joined his father, Dr. Paul R. Todd, in Fremont and continued enjoying patients, building a practice legacy of more than 60 years.

With many professional achievements, Bob was most proud of being recognized by the Nebraska Optometric Association for the Distinguished Service Award for his exemplary contributions to the profession. Dr. Todd also served as optometric consultant to Medicaid.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; sons, Tyler (Dawnelle) Todd, Wahoo, Nebraska, and Andrew (Phillee) Bleich, Brisbane, Australia; sisters, Judy Culbertson, Arvada, Colorado, and Dee Morrison, Stillwater, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Klynn and Jaxon Todd; mother-in-law, Jean Peck; brother-in-law, Bill (Teresa) Peck; sister-in-law, Kathy Everhart; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Presbyterian Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Friday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, and will continue on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to Heartland of Hope Missions, 2021 U St. Omaha, NE 68107.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.