Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Robert Paul Todd
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Dr. Robert Paul Todd

November 6, 1951 – May 30, 2021

Dr. Robert Paul Todd "Bob" passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the age of 69 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Robert was born Nov. 6, 1951, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Dr. Paul R. and Luella "DeLores" (Kirinovic) Todd.

Known as a beloved husband, father, golfer, respected Eye Doctor and all around, "Great Guy." Bob's love of life will continue at his new address in Heaven with his Lord and Savior.

He grew up in Fremont and was a 1970 graduate of Fremont Bergan. He completed undergraduate studies at Creighton University and earned his Doctorate of Optometry from the University of Houston. Bob joined his father, Dr. Paul R. Todd, in Fremont and continued enjoying patients, building a practice legacy of more than 60 years.

With many professional achievements, Bob was most proud of being recognized by the Nebraska Optometric Association for the Distinguished Service Award for his exemplary contributions to the profession. Dr. Todd also served as optometric consultant to Medicaid.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; sons, Tyler (Dawnelle) Todd, Wahoo, Nebraska, and Andrew (Phillee) Bleich, Brisbane, Australia; sisters, Judy Culbertson, Arvada, Colorado, and Dee Morrison, Stillwater, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Klynn and Jaxon Todd; mother-in-law, Jean Peck; brother-in-law, Bill (Teresa) Peck; sister-in-law, Kathy Everhart; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Presbyterian Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Friday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, and will continue on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to Heartland of Hope Missions, 2021 U St. Omaha, NE 68107.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Jun
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Presbyterian Church
Fremont, NE
Jun
5
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Presbyterian Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Hello Nancy and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Dr. Todd was an amazing person to know and work with. My heart goes out to all of you during such a difficult time.
Michelle Hytrek
Work
June 11, 2021
Hi Nancy my deepest condolences to you and your family! Bob was an awesome man!! I'm glad I had an opportunity to met him My friend I'm hear if you need me
Stephanie Fears
June 7, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers to you on the tragic loss of Bob.
Candy Becker
Friend
June 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Cherry and Wally Ping
June 5, 2021
Nancy and family, I worked with Dr. Todd at the Shopko in Plattsmouth. I will always remember he had a "Joke of the day" and I learned so much from him concerning optical, he entertained all of my questions! He was a good man, and I´m sorry to hear he´s gone.
Pam Matney
Work
June 3, 2021
Nancy and family, very sorry to hear of your loss of my friend and fellow doc. His time with us at Shopko was short, but very enjoyable. He was a great optometrist and folks really enjoyed to be around him. A real loss, but a life well lived. Blessings to you all...
Mark D Greenwell
Work
June 3, 2021
Nancy, I was so very sorry to see this today. I remember Bob as a lovely man, and I know he´ll be greatly missed. Love and sympathy to you and all his family.
Lynn Phares
June 3, 2021
Nancy, I was so sorry to hear the news about Bob. Prayers to you through this difficult time.
Marsha Kubica OD
June 2, 2021
Dear Nancy & family. We are so sorry. Bob left us way too soon. We will miss him dearly. We have so many happy memories through the years. You all are in our prayers.
John & Sybil Breiwa
Friend
June 1, 2021
Nancy am thinking of you and the family my Deepest Sympathy
Nancy Hoshor
June 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results