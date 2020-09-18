Robert V. "Bob" Lubker

May 2, 1952 – September 16, 2020

Robert V. "Bob" Lubker, age 68, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Bob was born May 2, 1952, in Fremont to Vernon and Lillian (Lemke) Lubker.

Bob has lived his whole life near Cedar Bluffs. He was a 1970 graduate of Cedar Bluffs High School and attended UNL. He farmed his entire life. Bob married Karen Pribnow on Feb. 24, 1978, in Fremont.

He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont, Sons of The American Legion in Cedar Bluffs, board member of the Farmers Union Co-op and Union Cemetery Board at Cedar Bluffs. Bob loved hunting, fishing trips, and vacations with family, especially to Minnesota.

Survived by: wife, Karen; son, Andrew "Andy" (Shannon) Lubker of Cedar Bluffs; daughter, Jenny (Seth) Campbell of Fremont; sister, Janet (Larry) Scott of Cedar Bluffs; 5 grandchildren, Cole and Lindsey Campbell, Hunter, Tyke and Kellan Lubker; and brother-in-law, Steve (Peg) Pribnow of Ames, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs. Visitation will continue on Monday 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Union Cemetery near Cedar Bluffs.

Memorial are suggested to the Union Cemetery at Cedar Bluffs.

