Robert Louis Wagner

November 22, 1936 – June 9, 2021

Robert "Bob" Louis Wagner, age 84, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on Nov. 22, 1936, to Louis Peter and Norma Burl (Baumgart) Wagner in rural Plattsmouth. He was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth and he graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1954. Bob met Betty Lou Dolezal and they were later married in July of 1963 at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Louisville, Nebraska. Bob and Betty built, made their home and raised their boys in Plattsmouth. Bob owned and operated the Plattsmouth Locker for 44 years from 1969 until he retired in 2013.

Bob was a member of the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years and he served as a chief officer for 18 years.

Bob is survived by his two sons: Bill Wagner and wife Lisa, Brian Wagner and wife Amanda, all of Plattsmouth; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sister, June Wagner of Murray, Nebraska; his two aunts, Janet Konkler and Martha Baumgart, both of Plattsmouth; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Norma Wagner; and his wife, Betty Wagner.

Visitations will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. with family greeting relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth with Pastor Michael McGregor officiating.

The Pallbearers will be Bill Wagner, Brian Wagner, Brian Miner, Jeff Jamison, Leroy Lewis, and Gene Konkler.

His final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

The family suggests memorials to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Firefighter's Association.

