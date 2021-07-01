Robert DeWaine Winters

July 6, 1939 – June 24, 2021

Robert DeWaine Winters, age 81, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2021, surrounded by family at his daughter's home in Bellevue, Nebraska. He was born on July 6, 1939, to Marvin and Mamie (Viiki) Winters in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.

On March 17, 1961, Robert married Carolyn Walton at the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth. Together they raised three daughters, Lora, Ronda and Paula. Bob faithfully served his country in the United States Army Reserves for six years. He worked his entire career in the grocery business as a butcher. He learned the trade working at Soennichsen's in downtown Plattsmouth. Throughout the years, he worked in every grocery store in Plattsmouth including, Rubacks, Sack N Save, Jack & Jill and Hy-Vee.

He enjoyed spending time fishing, golfing, and cheering on the Huskers. His greatest love was time spent with family, teaching his grandchildren how to fish, watching his children and grandchildren in their various activities or just time together as a family.

Bob is survived by his children, Lora (Brian) Harbison of Rapid City, South Dakota, Ronda (Michael) Sabey of Brandon, Florida, Paula (Dwight, Jr.) Warak of Bellevue; grandchildren, Skylar (Kayla) Sabey, Robert (Jordan) Sabey, Katrina Sabey, Hanna, Jessica and Amber Warak; sisters, Betty Porter of Kansas City, Missouri, Martha DeSart of Des Moines, Iowa, Judy Williams of Logansport, Indiana. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mamie Winters; wife, Carolyn Winters; infant son, Troy Winters; brother, Marvin Winters Jr.; and sister, Margret Finney.

Funeral services were held on Monday, June 28, at 2 p.m. at Harvey Funeral Home Chapel in Plattsmouth with Rev. Lee Wigert officiating.

Memorials may be directed to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Fighters Association.

