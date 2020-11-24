Roberta "Bobbie" J. Miller

December 29, 1927 – November 22, 2020

Roberta "Bobbie" J. Miller, age 92, of Fremont passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont due to contracting COVID-19.

Bobbie was born Dec. 29, 1927, in Valley, Nebraska, to Robert and Velma (Stone) Heimbaugh. She grew up in Valley and graduated from Valley High School. She married Glen Miller on Oct. 26, 1948, in Valley. He preceded her in death on June 20, 2006. She worked at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Valley before coming to Fremont in 1970. She then worked in the kitchen for Fremont Public Schools for 15-plus years.

She was a former member of the Fremont Airboat Club and Fremont Eagles Club.

She is survived by her son, Gordon (Susan) Miller; and daughter, Barb (Bob) Arp, all of Fremont; sister, Carol Ludwick, of Waterloo, Nebraska; brother, Jess Heimbaugh of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; 4 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Private graveside services will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

In lieu of memorials, Bobbie's last wish was to remind people to please just wear a mask.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

