Robin Rae Evans

June 21, 1962 – September 29, 2021

Robin Rae Evans of North Bend, Nebraska, June 21, 1962, to September 29, 2021. She was born in Dodge City, Kansas, to Henry and Cora (Daniels - McKinnis) Espinoza.

Robin grew up in Dodge City and later moved to Garden City, Kansas. She married Chris D. Evans on Oct. 31, 1980, in Garden City. In 1987 they moved to Norfolk, Nebraska, and moved to North Bend in 1998.

Survived by husband, Chris; sons, Alexander Evans, North Bend, and Rick Evans, Fremont; daughter, Ambrosha (Kevin) Vhylidal, Morse Bluff, Nebraska; sisters, Marsha Sullivan, Fremont, Rhonda Espinoza, Hutchinson, Kansas, Helen Mesa, and Alice Gullian, Garden City; and 3 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Moser Memorial Chapel, North Bend. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Memorials to the family.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorailchapels.com.

