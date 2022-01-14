Rock Benjamin

October 5, 1941 - January 12, 2022

Rock Benjamin, age 80 of Fremont, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022 in Fremont. He was born October 5, 1941 in Fremont to Marion and Estella (Farrington) Benjamin.

Rock lived his whole life in Fremont except while In the US Army during Vietnam. He graduated from Fremont High School and was a garbage route driver for Fremont Sanitation until his retirement. Rock married Susan Mumm in 1971 in Blair, NE.

Survived by son, Kevin Benjamin; friend and almost daughter, Brenda Graves (Dennis Peters); brothers, David and Harlan Benjamin; and 6 grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; wife, Susan; daughter, Christine Troff; and brothers, Sherwood, Milo, Grant, Carol and Arden Benjamin.

Funeral 1:30 P.M., Friday, January 21, 2022 at Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont. Visitation 12:30 – 1:30 Friday. Interment and military honors at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to the family.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.