Rodney R. Stuenkel
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave
Fremont, NE

Rodney R. Stuenkel

September 27, 1935 – March 15, 2021

Rodney R. Stuenkel, 85, of Fremont, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Rod was born Sept. 27, 1935, to Elmer and Faye (Bahle) Stuenkel, in Tekamah. Rod attended grade school in rural Washington County, and graduated from Fremont High School in 1953. In 1957, Rod was married to Judith Ann Sommers, to this union were born five children. Rod worked at Gate City Steel in Omaha before moving to Colorado in 1958. Rod worked at the Martin Missile Base while in Denver. Following Rod's time in Colorado he moved back to the farm. Rod worked as a self-employed heavy machine operator around the Fremont area, where he resided on the farm until his death. Rod was united in marriage with Mary Simons, and to this union were born two children.

Rod enjoyed playing baseball with the Fremont Nighthawks, going to auctions, his family's livestock, dirt work and farming the home place. Rod enjoyed all time spent with his grandchildren.

Rod was preceded in death by his daughter, Suzanne Stuenkel; parents; great-grandson, Dakotah Lee Armstrong.

He is survived by his children, Cindy (Leo) Adams, Ronnie Stuenkel, Patricia Brammer, Robert (Donna) Stuenkel, Scott (Sara) Olson, Randy (Amanda) Stuenkel; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; special friend, Margaret Teague; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Private family services will be held.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2021.
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offer our sincere condolences to all the family. We too are grateful to have sat many times on Sabbath with Rod. Rod always complimented my wife's playing and singing a Sabbath hymn of worship. In short we wish to say we loved Rod and he is a man we won't forget but we will truly miss!
Shirley & Bernie Bruning
March 18, 2021
Gloria and I send our sympathy's to you at this time of sorrow. Rodney will be missed. I can still hear that "ole" Oliver tractor he had in the 70's, with it's Detroit motor just-a bellowing a steady howl as Rod would sometimes plow all night, getting the land ready for spring planting. However, when it came to his dirt moving work, I think he was the most happy. May the family's grief be greatly shortened by the wonderful memories you have of him. The Lord Bless you.
John & Gloria Weir
March 18, 2021
Randy and family. So sorry for your loss God be with you.
Teri Burnham. Ron Weber.
March 17, 2021
