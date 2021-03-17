Rodney R. Stuenkel

September 27, 1935 – March 15, 2021

Rodney R. Stuenkel, 85, of Fremont, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Rod was born Sept. 27, 1935, to Elmer and Faye (Bahle) Stuenkel, in Tekamah. Rod attended grade school in rural Washington County, and graduated from Fremont High School in 1953. In 1957, Rod was married to Judith Ann Sommers, to this union were born five children. Rod worked at Gate City Steel in Omaha before moving to Colorado in 1958. Rod worked at the Martin Missile Base while in Denver. Following Rod's time in Colorado he moved back to the farm. Rod worked as a self-employed heavy machine operator around the Fremont area, where he resided on the farm until his death. Rod was united in marriage with Mary Simons, and to this union were born two children.

Rod enjoyed playing baseball with the Fremont Nighthawks, going to auctions, his family's livestock, dirt work and farming the home place. Rod enjoyed all time spent with his grandchildren.

Rod was preceded in death by his daughter, Suzanne Stuenkel; parents; great-grandson, Dakotah Lee Armstrong.

He is survived by his children, Cindy (Leo) Adams, Ronnie Stuenkel, Patricia Brammer, Robert (Donna) Stuenkel, Scott (Sara) Olson, Randy (Amanda) Stuenkel; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; special friend, Margaret Teague; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Private family services will be held.