Roger E. Counts

April 16, 1950 - January 10, 2022

Roger E. Counts, 71 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 10, 2022, at his home.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Michael McGregor will officiate. A memorial visitation will be 1 hour prior the service at Moser's. Burial will take place in Lynch, Nebraska.

