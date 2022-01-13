Menu
Roger E. Counts
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Roger E. Counts

April 16, 1950 - January 10, 2022

Roger E. Counts, 71 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 10, 2022, at his home.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Michael McGregor will officiate. A memorial visitation will be 1 hour prior the service at Moser's. Burial will take place in Lynch, Nebraska.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thought and prayers are with you. May God be you comfort and strength during the coming days
Margaret Kruse
January 14, 2022
