Roger Paul Hass

October 13, 1946 – December 30, 2021

Roger Paul Hass, 75, of Fort Collins, Colorado, died Dec. 30, 2021. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Timberline Church, followed by burial at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Fort Collins. Memorial donations may be made directly to Roger's family in honor of his love for them. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences with his family.