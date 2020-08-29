Menu
Roger L. Thompson

Died August 27, 2020

Roger L. Thompson, 75, of Fremont, Nebraska, formerly of Newman Grove, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. Social distancing and Covid-19 DHM's will be followed at the visitation, masks are requested. There will be a private family service. Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove.

The funeral service will be available to view or listen to on Zoom shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and can be accessed by the following link or phone number: Meeting Room host: Newman Grove/Looking Glass UMCs, to Join Zoom Meeting: http://zoom.us/j/6068116104 Meeting ID#: 606-811-6104 or Telephone Users: Topic: Newman Grove/Looking Glass UMCs, Phone #: 1-346-248-7799 Meeting ID#: 606-811-6104.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
