The Schuette Family: I was so sorry to hear about the loss of your dear father. I loved your mom, Marilyn and your dad. My mom knew Roger from working at United Floors and your grandma and grandpa lived at Four Seasons close to where I lived on "B" Street. Your entire family installed my carpet, including your grandfather, Bill, in his later years after being retired. You have a wonderful family. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.

Charlene L Walsh September 20, 2021