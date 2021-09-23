Menu
Roger William Schuette
FUNERAL HOME
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A
Plattsmouth, NE

Roger William Schuette

December 28, 1936 – September 15, 2021


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
Roby Funeral Home
346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE
Sep
21
Rosary
Church of The Holy Spirit
520 South 18th St, Plattsmouth, NE
Sep
22
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Church of The Holy Spirit
520 South 18th St, Plattsmouth, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roby Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Roger taught me a lot about video. He was a great guy.
Barry Barge
Friend
October 20, 2021
The Schuette Family: I was so sorry to hear about the loss of your dear father. I loved your mom, Marilyn and your dad. My mom knew Roger from working at United Floors and your grandma and grandpa lived at Four Seasons close to where I lived on "B" Street. Your entire family installed my carpet, including your grandfather, Bill, in his later years after being retired. You have a wonderful family. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Charlene L Walsh
September 20, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family.
Trudy (Huetter) Ortlieb
September 17, 2021
