Rolland Zakovec

August 30, 1935 - August 26, 2020

Rolland D. Zakovec, age 84, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, died Aug. 26, 2020.

Survived by sons, Doug (Carol) Zakovec and Dan Zakovec, all of Cedar Bluffs; daughters, Karen King and Marsha (Kelly) Gallatin, all of Fremont; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson.

Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Mary (Sedlacek) Zakovec; wife Nancy; daughter, Diane Zakovec; brother, Richard Zakovec; and daughter-in-law, Julie Zakovec.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation is Friday from 5-7 p.m., also at Moser's in Fremont. Military honors will follow the service.

Interment at Johannes Cemetery, Cedar Bluffs.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
