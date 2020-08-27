Rolland Zakovec

August 30, 1935 - August 26, 2020

Rolland D. Zakovec, age 84, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, died Aug. 26, 2020.

Survived by sons, Doug (Carol) Zakovec and Dan Zakovec, all of Cedar Bluffs; daughters, Karen King and Marsha (Kelly) Gallatin, all of Fremont; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson.

Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Mary (Sedlacek) Zakovec; wife Nancy; daughter, Diane Zakovec; brother, Richard Zakovec; and daughter-in-law, Julie Zakovec.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation is Friday from 5-7 p.m., also at Moser's in Fremont. Military honors will follow the service.

Interment at Johannes Cemetery, Cedar Bluffs.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.