Ron A. Hassler

July 5, 1947 – February 28, 2021

Ron A. Hassler, 73, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Feb. 28, 2021, at his home.

Ron was born on July 5, 1947, in West Point, Nebraska, to Willis and Rose (Guenther) Hassler. Ron graduated from Mead High School in 1965. Ron served in the U.S Air Force. He was employed by Western Electric/Avaya and retired in 2004.

Ron married JoAnn Kohl on July 12, 2003, in Omaha.

Ron was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He enjoyed his time spent in a card club and morning coffee group.

Ron is survived by his wife, JoAnn of Fremont; daughter, Jennifer (Ron) Pughes of Hastings; sons, Ronald (Sherry) Hassler of Pacific Junction, Iowa, Jim (Pam) Sheets of Firth, Nebraska, and Brad (Tabbi) Sheets of Fremont; mother, Rose Hassler of Fremont; brothers, Richard Hassler of Yutan and Randy (Anne) Hassler of Omaha; sisters, Diane (Lynn) Berkland of Fremont and Judy (Morris) Rusch of Hartley, Iowa; 5 grandchildren, John James Pughes, Emily and Kaitlin Sheets and Cale and Mason Sheets.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Willis; niece, Amy Hassler; and sister-in-law, Marlene Hassler.

The Funeral Mass that will be live streamed at www.mosermemorialchapels.com is 10 a.m. Friday, March 5, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a designation at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490