Ronald Arthur Lenser

October 4, 1932 – October 9, 2020

Ronald Arthur Lenser, 88, of Dallas (formerly Houston) passed away on Oct. 9, 2020. Ron was born on Oct. 4, 1932, in West Point, Nebraska.

He first attended Midland University (Fremont, Nebraska) to study music before transferring to the University of Kansas (KU). He graduated from KU in 1956 with a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering. While at KU, Ron was active in the choral arts program and met his future wife when they were assigned as physics lab partners.

Immediately after graduation, Ron married Frances Gayetta Hanna and entered the U.S. Army to serve in the critical skills program at Dugway Proving Ground in Dugway, Utah.

Ron joined Cities Service Oil Company as a reservoir field engineer after his discharge from the U.S. Army. Ron spent the next several years supporting oil production in far North Texas, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and Russell, Kansas. In 1967, Ron joined Ryder Scott Petroleum Consultants and moved from Wichita Falls, Texas, to Houston, Texas, to help open and grow the Houston office. In 1980, Ron started R. A. Lenser & Associates, Inc., providing petroleum engineering and geologic services.

Ron had a lifelong passion for music and KU basketball. He sang tenor in every church choir he was a member of and collected a vast library of classical music recordings. He was a member of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, serving in the choir, as an Elder and as a Sunday School teacher. He also volunteered as a softball coach, coaching his daughters in the early 1970s.

Ron loved to travel and particularly loved the Colorado mountains.

Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Dorothea Lenser; his brother, Gene Warren Lenser; his sister, Dorothy Lenser Piercy; and his wife, Frances Hanna Lenser. Ron is survived by his daughters, Ronda Lenser Dillard (husband Scott Sims Dillard), Leslie Wynne Lenser; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID restrictions, the family will not hold a public service. Ron will be inurned at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church at 11612 Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas, 77024.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Frances Hanna Lenser Chemistry Scholarship at the University of Kansas. Donations can be made at www.kuendowment.org. (Click "Make a Gift" in the upper menu.)