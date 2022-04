Ronald M. Berkland

February 10, 1956 - April 18, 2022

Ronald M. Berkland, age 66, of Fremont died Monday, April 18, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Duane Miller will officiate. Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.