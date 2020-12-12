Roneane L. "Ronni" May

February 13, 1945 – December 10, 2020

Roneane L. "Ronni" May, 75 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. She was born on Feb. 13, 1945, in Denver, Colorado, to Ronald and Lottie (Raphael) Witthaus.

Ronnie grew up in Colorado. She graduated from East High School in Denver in 1962 and attended Midland Lutheran College in Fremont. Ronni was 1st Chair Violin and played for the Denver Citywide Orchestra. She married David Keller on March 2, 1963, in Fremont; they later divorced. She worked as a bookkeeper at Montgomery Ward and Christensen Lumber in Fremont. Ronni enjoyed music, spending time with family, spending time with her children and her pets, especially her favorite cat, Snowflake.

She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, Fremont.

Ronni is survived by 2 daughters, Deborah Johnson and Diane Keller, both of Fremont; 7 grandchildren, Megan (Adam) Buresh, Amy (Chas) Wirth, David (Liz) Johnson, Kalee, Kimberlee and Zach Langemeier, and Kelsee Brohimer; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; and beloved pets, Cupcake, Tiffany, Snoopy and Princess.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to the ASPCA.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.