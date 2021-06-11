Rosalie Wittman

August 7, 1936 – May 26, 2021

Rosalie was born north of Indianola, Nebraska, to John and Valeria Coburn. She attended Red Willow High School, McCook Jr. College, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was a very talented and gregarious student in high school as well as college. Becoming a music major was a natural choice. She came from a musical family.

While in her last year at the University a friend convinced her to come out to Denver and apply to United Airlines. Once hired she was able to secure a coveted stewardess position. She was based in New York, then transferred to Los Angeles to be near her sister, Eva. Her job allowed her to travel the world as well as fly her parents to Hawaii and to California many times to visit her and her sister. She continued to fly for United for 42 years.

In 1971, Rosalie married Paul Wittman and they settled in California. They retired to Parker and Palm Desert, California, and continued to travel throughout their marriage. They were always planning their next adventure and were married for 46 years until Paul's death in 2017.

Rosalie will be remembered as someone that loved to talk and laugh. She enjoyed many types of needlework and was also a gifted pianist and poet. Her other interests included gardening, history, and genealogy.

Rosalie will be cremated and scattered with Paul's ashes in their favorite places. She was predeceased by her parents and husband, as well as her sisters, Opal Coburn and Eva Coburn Dunn. She leaves behind a large family that includes her beloved brother, Lowell Coburn (Twila) of Fremont, and many nieces and nephews, as well as her husband's family.