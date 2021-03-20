Menu
Rosemary C. Benne
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Rosemary C. Benne

April 29, 1936 – March 18, 2021

Rosemary C. Benne, 84 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, surrounded by her family at home. She was born on April 29, 1936, in Snyder, Nebraska, to Frank and Eleanor (Bose) Goeken.

She was raised in Snyder and graduated from Snyder High School in 1954. Rosemary married Richard "Dick" Benne on Sept. 9, 1958. They had resided in Fremont since their marriage. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Rosemary's greatest pleasure and pride was being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved music and taking care of her home.

She is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick"; sons, Greg (Nita) Benne of Fremont, Kevin (Vicki) Benne of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughters, Sharon (Russ) Ortmeier of Omaha, Nebraska, Rhonda Maccubbin of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Elaine Goeken of O'Neill, Nebraska, Anna Goeken of Norfolk, Nebraska; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; 4 brothers, Johnny, Leo, Harold, and Edward; and 1 sister, Edna Knievel.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation is Monday, March 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Mar
22
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Mar
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
NE
2 Entries
Greg, Sorry for the loss of your mother. my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. God Bless.
SHANNON MORRISSEY
March 24, 2021
Deepest condolences to Dick and family on Rosemary's passing. I will be unable to attend the services but you will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Sherry Toelle
March 20, 2021
