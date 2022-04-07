Roy L. Smith

August 2, 1940 – March 29, 2022

Roy L. Smith, age 81, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. He was born on Aug. 2, 1940, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Royal P. and Clara M. (Gobelman) Smith.

Roy grew up on the family farm near Mynard, Nebraska, graduating from Plattsmouth High School in 1957. He continued his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, obtaining both a bachelor and master's degree in agriculture education. He was united in marriage on June 8, 1961, to Sharon Ramge at Liberty United Methodist Church in Mynard, Nebraska. Roy received a commission in the United States Army and proudly served his country as an Intelligence Officer for two years active duty.

Roy and Sharon made their home on the family farm where they raised two daughters, Kristi and Laura. Roy farmed the land and devoted his career to commodity analysis and education. He was known fondly as SoyRoy to people throughout the country. Roy published a monthly newsletter sharing his commodity knowledge and insight with the farming community. He was a longtime member and served as the State President for the Nebraska Soybean Association for two years along with serving nine years on the Board of the American Soybean Association, two as Vice President. His devotion to agriculture led to him being inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Agriculture Achievement in 2006.

Within his community, Roy stayed active in various civic and fraternal groups. He was a member of and Past Master of the Plattsmouth Lodge #6 AF & AM, Home Chapter #189 Order of the Eastern Star, Past Deputy Grand Custodian of the Grand Lodge of Nebraska and other affiliated bodies. He was a 48-year member of the Cass County Planning Commission (serving as chairman for 17 years), a member of the First United Methodist Church (serving many years as finance chairman) and King of the 1991 Kass Kounty King Korn Karnival.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Smith of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Larry Shotkoski and their children, Cole and Kaia of Plattsmouth; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Brad Weakly and their children, Claire and Chloe of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister, Deloris Gall of Plattsmouth; and brothers-in-law, Larry Vallery of Ames, Iowa, and Bud Lewis of Plattsmouth. Roy is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Royal and Clara Smith; sister, Margaret and husband Clayton Rhylander; brother-in-law, Robert Gall; sisters-in-law, Rita Vallery and Linda Lewis; and nephew, Mark Gall.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth with Rev. Lee Wigert officiating.

Memorials may be directed to the Roy & Sharon Smith Scholarship at UNL (#01125791), the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth or the Cass County Historical Society.

Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home – Plattsmouth, NE, 402-296-4445.

