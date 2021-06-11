Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruby D. Hartmann
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Ruby D. Hartmann

July 3, 1925 - June 9, 2021


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I loved Ruby. She was such a kind thoughtful person and loved by many. She touched my life and I am better because of her. I will miss her so much. You are all in my heart ad prayers for her loss. Heaven gained a wonderful lady.
Jan Recek
Friend
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results