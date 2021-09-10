Ruth B. Heyne
June 14, 1922 – September 9, 2021
Ruth B. Heyne, age 99, of Elkhorn, formerly of Fremont, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Elk Ridge Assisted Living.
Ruth was born June 14, 1922, in Scribner, Nebraska, to Bernhard and Minnie (Low) Witt. She was raised in Scribner and graduated from Scribner High School in 1939. She attended Midland College for a year then attended nurse's school at St. Joe Hospital in Omaha for 3 years.
Ruth was commissioned a 2nd Lt. and served as a nurse in the United States Army from May of 1945 until October of 1946. She received the American Theater Ribbon and Victory Medal.
On February 22, 1949, she married Willard D. Heyne. They lived on a farm near Uehling for 18 years then moved into Fremont. Ruth was a member of American Legion Post 196 in Uehling and the First Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Survivors: children, Nancy Vanis of Omaha, Joann Sauvageau of Tucson, Arizona, Marjorie (Ben) Shomshor of Olympia, Washington, Robert (John Ippolito) Heyne of Uehling; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Willard in 2010 and a brother, Leonard.
Services for Ruth will be held at a later date.
