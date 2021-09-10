i was hoping covid wouldn't mess up funeral plans for your mother. Our families go back to our fathers playing together as children, They enjoyed their lives and times as neighbors and classmates. Mom and Ruth shared many times working together on the Legion Auxillary and other comunity events! Our Dad's were both promotors of education, leading to your family moving to Fremont. My parents asked me about going to school in Oakland for my senior year, but I couldn't pick up many classes for my Senior year, so I finished up at Uehling at UIT (Uehling Institute of Tecknology) Uncle Floyd's name for Uehling H. S. I always aadmired your parents for taking you guys to Fremont. Hopefully, you viewed it as a sucessful change. When I got married and moved back to the farm your Dad, my Dad, and myself often ate together in Uehling at noon in Jean Mahlendorf's cafe. We had a lot of fun and serious discussions! One of which led to us and your Dad forming Corporations for our businesses. I felt good about that as I thought it was a tax advantage for all of us! I did learn something at UNL that worked for all of us, My Dad and yours agreed after we met with a Dana College Professor and tax and business a advisor in Blair. Your Dad started another coporationm the next day and we weren't far behind. My Dad always appreciated your Dad's business savy and they had respect for each others business sense! It was my privilege to learn from both of them while eating in Uehling! Plus, Jean would always provide a few light hearted moments if we were to serious! Great times and memories for me! I will always cherish the times we shared. Please stay in touch as Anita and I now have lived in Fremont for six years, Two of our kids are in Lincoln, Elizabeth has an advanced degree in Chemiostry and works at General Dynamics making special plastics used on their missles. Erich is a Doctor who specializes in Gastrology in Lincoln and keeps me going with all my gastro issues! Alicia has a master's in Forensic Science and works for the kent County sherrifs office in Kent County Michigan and lives outside of Fremont, Michigan where her husband is head Surgeon at Gerber Hospital. All of our children graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. We have 8 grandchildren ages 24 to 1 that keep us entertained! I hope I didn't bore you with our family details, but our families are important for all of us, and I enjoyed hearing about yours too. If you get to Fremont please call or stop in as we live straight south of St. Pats on the east side of town. May God Bless all of you at the loss of your mother! Ron Bowman Cell# 402-720-2944 or home: 402-816-4661 Is their anywhere that we could send a mmorial?

Ronald M BOWMAN Friend September 11, 2021