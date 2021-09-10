Menu
Ruth B. Heyne
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Ruth B. Heyne

June 14, 1922 – September 9, 2021

Ruth B. Heyne, age 99, of Elkhorn, formerly of Fremont, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Elk Ridge Assisted Living.

Ruth was born June 14, 1922, in Scribner, Nebraska, to Bernhard and Minnie (Low) Witt. She was raised in Scribner and graduated from Scribner High School in 1939. She attended Midland College for a year then attended nurse's school at St. Joe Hospital in Omaha for 3 years.

Ruth was commissioned a 2nd Lt. and served as a nurse in the United States Army from May of 1945 until October of 1946. She received the American Theater Ribbon and Victory Medal.

On February 22, 1949, she married Willard D. Heyne. They lived on a farm near Uehling for 18 years then moved into Fremont. Ruth was a member of American Legion Post 196 in Uehling and the First Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Survivors: children, Nancy Vanis of Omaha, Joann Sauvageau of Tucson, Arizona, Marjorie (Ben) Shomshor of Olympia, Washington, Robert (John Ippolito) Heyne of Uehling; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Willard in 2010 and a brother, Leonard.

Services for Ruth will be held at a later date.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Sep. 10 to Sep. 21, 2021.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
September 21, 2021
September 21, 2021
We offer our sympathy and many good memories of Ruth . It all started when we moved to Uehling in 1962 and then who would have thought that there would be so many more years in Fremont. We enjoyed watching you kids grow up and perhaps retire and can't believe how quickly those wonderful years have gone. Blessings to you. Stan & Ione
Stan & Ione Popken
Friend
September 13, 2021
i was hoping covid wouldn't mess up funeral plans for your mother. Our families go back to our fathers playing together as children, They enjoyed their lives and times as neighbors and classmates. Mom and Ruth shared many times working together on the Legion Auxillary and other comunity events! Our Dad's were both promotors of education, leading to your family moving to Fremont. My parents asked me about going to school in Oakland for my senior year, but I couldn't pick up many classes for my Senior year, so I finished up at Uehling at UIT (Uehling Institute of Tecknology) Uncle Floyd's name for Uehling H. S. I always aadmired your parents for taking you guys to Fremont. Hopefully, you viewed it as a sucessful change. When I got married and moved back to the farm your Dad, my Dad, and myself often ate together in Uehling at noon in Jean Mahlendorf's cafe. We had a lot of fun and serious discussions! One of which led to us and your Dad forming Corporations for our businesses. I felt good about that as I thought it was a tax advantage for all of us! I did learn something at UNL that worked for all of us, My Dad and yours agreed after we met with a Dana College Professor and tax and business a advisor in Blair. Your Dad started another coporationm the next day and we weren't far behind. My Dad always appreciated your Dad's business savy and they had respect for each others business sense! It was my privilege to learn from both of them while eating in Uehling! Plus, Jean would always provide a few light hearted moments if we were to serious! Great times and memories for me! I will always cherish the times we shared. Please stay in touch as Anita and I now have lived in Fremont for six years, Two of our kids are in Lincoln, Elizabeth has an advanced degree in Chemiostry and works at General Dynamics making special plastics used on their missles. Erich is a Doctor who specializes in Gastrology in Lincoln and keeps me going with all my gastro issues! Alicia has a master's in Forensic Science and works for the kent County sherrifs office in Kent County Michigan and lives outside of Fremont, Michigan where her husband is head Surgeon at Gerber Hospital. All of our children graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. We have 8 grandchildren ages 24 to 1 that keep us entertained! I hope I didn't bore you with our family details, but our families are important for all of us, and I enjoyed hearing about yours too. If you get to Fremont please call or stop in as we live straight south of St. Pats on the east side of town. May God Bless all of you at the loss of your mother! Ron Bowman Cell# 402-720-2944 or home: 402-816-4661 Is their anywhere that we could send a mmorial?
Ronald M BOWMAN
Friend
September 11, 2021
