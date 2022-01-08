Ruth Ellen Minchow

May 11, 1935 – January 5, 2022

Ruth Ellen Minchow passed from this life on Jan. 5, 2022, due to complications from COVID.

Ruth was born May 11, 1935, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Woodrow and Lola (Bird) Wetenkamp.

Ruth attended school in Waverly where she was active in music, speech, volleyball, and cheerleading. She played piano and had a beautiful singing voice.

After high school, she attended the University of Nebraska and then taught in a one-room schoolhouse north of Lincoln.

On June 6, 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Minchow. Early in their marriage, they lived in Florida where Bill was stationed with the Marines. Their first son, Mark, was born during their time there. They returned to Nebraska to pursue their dreams as educators. Their second son, Matt, was born soon after.

Over the years, they made several Nebraska communities their home, as Bill moved from teaching to administration, and Ruth substitute taught and gave piano lessons. Palmyra, Beaver City, Oxford, and finally Arlington were all fortunate to have known them.

When her sons reached high school, Ruth decided to work outside the home again. She started as the receptionist at Bird Engineering in Fremont and worked her way to bookkeeper, then Office Manager, and ultimately to General Manager. One of her most challenging and rewarding roles was General Manager for Tech Industries when they opened a tool and die shop inside the State Penitentiary, which left her with some great stories to tell!

Ruth was active in P.E.O., Red Hats, the Methodist Church, the Fremont Chamber of Commerce, and the State Chamber Board.

In 1995, she and Bill bought a lake home in South Bend for their retirement years.

Ruth was a vibrant, intelligent, and positive person, who always seemed to stay one step ahead of whatever life sent her way. She loved music, playing cards, making cookies, and was the ultimate hostess. She knew how to take charge of any situation. Her favorite activities were attending all her grandchildren's school events, traveling, tending to her flowers and hummingbirds, and summer pontoon rides.

Ruth loved to load her grandchildren into her minivan and set out on weeklong "adventures" around the state every summer. She also took each one on a solo trip to the city of their choice as their graduation gift, with destinations that spanned from coast to coast.

She is survived by her two sons, Mark (Cheri) Minchow of South Bend, and Matt Minchow of Cedar Creek; sister, Marge Davenport of Walton; and very special friend, Walter Rankin of Oxford; grandchildren, Willis Scofield, Vanessa DiBaise, Noel Minchow, Natalie Minchow, Nathan Minchow, and Olivia Minchow; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Everett, Wyatt, Addison, Ella, Ashlyn.; great-great-grandchild, Drew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; and her daughter-in-law, Margaret.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 14. Location and time to be announced.

Memorials to NOVA Foster Care, 8502 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha, NE, 68152.

Condolences online at Roperandsson.com.