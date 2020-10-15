Ruth Stalp

February 6, 1948 - October 13, 2020

Ruth Stalp, 72, formerly of West Point, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Valhaven Care and Rehabilitation Center in Valley.

The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point with Rev. Steve Emanuel as celebrant. Masks will be required, and seating will be socially distanced by household. The funeral will be live streamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery with lunch following at the GACC Cafeteria. Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or the GACC Alumni Fund. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.

Survivors include her sisters, Lorene (Jim) Fiala of Omaha, Lois (Walter) Sohigian of Ridgewood, New Jersey, and Mary (Dan) Brady of Indianapolis, Indiana; nieces and nephews.