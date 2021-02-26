Ryan Lamar Hagerbaumer

June 10, 1971 – February 24, 2021

Ryan Lamar Hagerbaumer, 49, of Arvada, Colorado, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in his home.

Ryan was born June 10, 1971, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Loren and Susan (Hahlbeck) Hagerbaumer. He attended elementary school at Immanuel Lutheran School (Hooper, Nebraska) and graduated from Logan View High School in 1989. He earned a Criminal Justice degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney where he was an active member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

After graduating from college, Ryan moved to Kansas City, Kansas, where he would meet his future wife. In 1999, they moved to Arvada, Colorado, where they were married in 2000. They later divorced, but blessed with three children.

Ryan worked at various jobs through the years and enjoyed watching sports, especially Nebraska Cornhusker football. He also loved to play video games.

Ryan is survived by three young children, twins Brodie and Ellie (13), and Jobie (12) Hagerbaumer of Arvada, Colorado; the mother of his children, Sharon McAffee of Arvada, Colorado; parents, Loren and Susan Hagerbaumer of Hooper; a sister, Cyndi (Jack) Biggs of Scottsdale, Arizona; and a nephew, Carson.

His grandparents preceded him in death.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to the following account that has been set up for his children: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ryan-hagerbaumers-children?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.

Ludvigsen's Hooper Funeral Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.