Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ryan Lamar Hagerbaumer
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Hooper Funeral Chapel
108 E Elk St
Hooper, NE

Ryan Lamar Hagerbaumer

June 10, 1971 – February 24, 2021

Ryan Lamar Hagerbaumer, 49, of Arvada, Colorado, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in his home.

Ryan was born June 10, 1971, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Loren and Susan (Hahlbeck) Hagerbaumer. He attended elementary school at Immanuel Lutheran School (Hooper, Nebraska) and graduated from Logan View High School in 1989. He earned a Criminal Justice degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney where he was an active member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

After graduating from college, Ryan moved to Kansas City, Kansas, where he would meet his future wife. In 1999, they moved to Arvada, Colorado, where they were married in 2000. They later divorced, but blessed with three children.

Ryan worked at various jobs through the years and enjoyed watching sports, especially Nebraska Cornhusker football. He also loved to play video games.

Ryan is survived by three young children, twins Brodie and Ellie (13), and Jobie (12) Hagerbaumer of Arvada, Colorado; the mother of his children, Sharon McAffee of Arvada, Colorado; parents, Loren and Susan Hagerbaumer of Hooper; a sister, Cyndi (Jack) Biggs of Scottsdale, Arizona; and a nephew, Carson.

His grandparents preceded him in death.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to the following account that has been set up for his children: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ryan-hagerbaumers-children?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.

Ludvigsen's Hooper Funeral Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Hooper Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ludvigsen Hooper Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
In memory of Ryan,,,\ Too soon Im so sor you met this way so tragic
Mary Burgess
March 6, 2021
We're so sad to hear of Ryan's death, may God comfort you
Duane and Fran Liston
March 5, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time.
Rhea and Virginia Larsen
March 2, 2021
Sorry for your lose, Ryan will be missed.
Patrick Daniel
February 26, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results