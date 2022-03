July 31, 1951 - December 14, 2021Sally A. Hiebenthal, 70 years, of Herman, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Hooper Care Center in Hooper, Nebraska.The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Scribner, Nebraska. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, Nebraska. Burial will take place at the Hooper Cemetery in Hooper.Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490