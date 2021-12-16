Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sally A. Hiebenthal
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE
July 31, 1951 - December 14, 2021
Sally A. Hiebenthal, 70 years, of Herman, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Hooper Care Center in Hooper, Nebraska.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Scribner, Nebraska. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, Nebraska. Burial will take place at the Hooper Cemetery in Hooper.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490
Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Dec
20
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Scribner, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.