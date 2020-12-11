Sandra "Sandy" Johnson

Died December 2020

Sandra "Sandy" (Moe) Johnson of Fremont, age 72, passed away peacefully at home. She was the eldest child of Moorland, IA farmers, Howard and Donna (Lang) Moe. She graduated from Prairie High School in 1966 and attended Iowa Central Community College. Sandy transferred to the University of Northern Iowa and earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1970. She taught school for several years in Waterloo, IA where she met and married John C. Johnson in 1974.

In 1974, the newly dubbed "Mrs. Johnson" moved to Fremont where she raised her two daughters and taught hundreds of Fremont Public School children over 32 years; she taught 3rd and 4th grade at Howard Elementary for 30 of those years. Sandy earned her Master's Degree in Education from Dana College in 1996 all while teaching full-time and raising a family. Sandy lived near Howard School until she retired and enjoyed seeing her current and former students in the neighborhood.

Sandy smiled most when she was with children. She loved to read, grow orchids, watch gameshows, and cheer for the Cubs. She and her husband are founding members of the Money Maker's Investment Club. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and participated in Fremont's Retired Teachers' Association. Sandy belonged to Sinai Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling, playing nickel slots, and spending time with her friends and family, especially her four grandchildren.

Sandy is survived by her husband, John, of Fremont; daughter Sarah (Johnson) and Bryan Auchterlonie of Denver, CO; daughter Mary (Johnson) and Mark Drew of Oro Valley, AZ; grandchildren Graham and Nathan Auchterlonie and Isabelle and Olivia Drew; brothers Greg and Karen Moe and Kevin and Kathy Moe, both of Moorland, IA; and many nieces and nephews. All of whom will miss her greatly.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Donna Moe.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com

Sandy's friends and colleagues may visit her at rest and give condolences to the family at Dugan Funeral Chapel on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

A private family service will be held at her childhood church, Fulton Lutheran Church, in Roelyn, IA, where she also will be laid to rest alongside her parents and grandparents.

Memorials to the Fulton Lutheran Church or Fulton Lutheran Cemetery Fund.