Sandra (Hansen) Magill

May 24, 1944 – March 31, 2022

Sandra (Hansen) Magill, 77, of Alamo, Texas, passed away on March 31, 2022, in McAllen, Texas.

Sandy was born on May 24, 1944, to Tod C. and Esther (Laaker) Hansen in Fremont, Nebraska. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1962. After graduation she worked at the Telephone Company in Fremont.

Sandy was a member of the Hooper American Legion Auxiliary for 34 years. She also worked many years at the Rustler Sentinel newspaper in Hooper.

She is survived by her husband, Rich, of 37 years; daughter, Cherie (Leon) Moberg of Double Oak, Texas; son, Chris (Nichole) Popken of Hooper; stepson, Jeff (Pam) Magill of Kansas City; stepdaughter, Renee (Richard) Green of Carpentersville, Illinois; sister-in-law, Janice Barnard of Tekamah and numerous grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Pat Hansen; sister, Skip Leuthaeuser; infant sister, Delores; and stepson, Kirk Magill.

Per Sandy's wishes, no formal services will be held.

The family suggests memorials to Hooper American Legion Auxiliary.