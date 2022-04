Schatzie M. Schiermann

June 18, 1937 – January 4, 2022

Schatzie "Sharon" M. Schiermann, age 84, of Fremont died Jan. 4, 2022, at the Hooper Care Center.

Schatzie was born June 18, 1937, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Vern and Wilma Amen. She graduated in 1955 from Lincoln Northeast High School and married Ralph Schiermann on June 30, 1957, in Lincoln.

She is survived by her husband Ralph; sons, Mike (Mary) Schiermann – Clanton, Alabama, Mark (Celeste) Schiermann – Fremont, Matt (fiancé Beth Svatora) Schiermann – Fremont, Marty (Lisa) Schiermann – Omaha, Chris (fiancé Ana Maria Malave) Schiermann – Des Moines, Iowa; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Carol (Owen) Hansen and Barb Rivers; brothers-in-law, Wesley (Lynnda) Schiermann and Stan (Phyllis) Schiermann.

Schatzie was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Wilma Amen; and brothers, Joseph and Ronald "Corky" Gallagher; in-laws, Jacob and Rose Schiermann; brother/sisters-in-law, Robert and Jay Schiermann; brother-in-law, Daryl Rivers; and grandson, Andrew Schiermann.

Due to COVID, services will be held at a later date. Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.