Sharon M. Pannier Erickson

December 13, 1936 – October 3, 2020

Sharon M. Pannier Erickson, age 83, of Fremont died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens.

Sharon was born Dec. 13, 1936, in Fremont to Boise and Roma (Nelson) Pannier. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1954 and from Nebraska Methodist School of Nursing in 1957. She married Dean Erickson on May 23, 1959. Sharon worked at the Dodge County Community Hospital for 10 years and Dr. Waring's office for 20 years.

Sharon was a member of the Fremont Presbyterian Church. She was a volunteer and served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Red Cross. Sharon was well known for her many years of baking bread and sharing it with others as well as her many meals cooked with love for her family and friends. She enjoyed 50-plus years of gardening with Dean and canned/froze many a vegetable. Sharon spent many a summer day on the water boating, skiing, and reveling in the conversation with others, while floating on an air mattress. Sharon and Dean traveled extensively, from Alaska to the Caribbean to Europe and most places in between. They both loved the adventure of seeing new places and making new acquaintances. She put a lot of importance on keeping in touch with family and friends, and especially loved playing games when she gathered with people. One of her greatest joys was entertaining her children and grandchildren, cooking her beloved tacos or ham loaf or one of her many other dishes that she cooked with love. Sharon lived a very full life, never letting inconvenience or hardship get in the way of doing what she loved. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors: husband, Dean of Fremont; sister, Judith (Jim) McMinn; children, Christine (Steve) Walker, Gregory (Sandy) Erickson; grandchildren, Kelsey (Jimmy) Bender, Katie Erickson, Ellie (Maggie Robinson) Anderson, Alexa Anderson, MarySarah (Michael) McGill, Shelby Anderson, Callie Anderson, Susan Erickson; great-granddaughter, Emerson Bender.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.

The funeral will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Fremont Presbyterian Church. Masks are required. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Fremont Presbyterian Church or Methodist Hospital Foundation (School of Nursing). Visitation with the family present will be Friday, 5-7 p.m., at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Masks are strongly suggested.

