Sharon Schulz
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mead High School
FUNERAL HOME
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden
Wahoo, NE

Sharon (Mayer) Schulz

April 19, 1950 - September 5, 2021

Sharon (Mayer) Schulz, lovingly known as "Shar", 71, died September 5, 2021 in Colon, Nebraska. She was born in Fremont, Nebraska on April 19, 1950 to Fred and Delores (Tank) Mayer.

Her favorite things included traveling (especially to Colorado), gardening, her love of animals and loud fast cars. She also had a wonderful artistic flare for painting and the making and selling of her jewelry.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Deloris Mayer; grandparents Fred and Bessie Mayer and Louis and Edna Tank; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Sharon is survived by her son Brandyn Schulz; sister and brother-in-law Julie and Ron Raver; nephew Nick Raver; and loving special friend Kenny Cloutier.

A Celebration of Sharon's life is scheduled for 10 am Friday at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the family for later designation. Online condolences at PrussNabity.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
