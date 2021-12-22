Menu
Sheryl A. Wilkening
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Sheryl A. Wilkening

May 11, 1949 – December 20, 2021

Sheryl A. Wilkening, age 72, of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at her home north of Arlington. She was born May 11, 1949, in Omaha to John and Betty (Kerr) Busche Sr.

She grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1967. Sheryl married James Wilkening on April 9, 1988, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. She worked as an administrative assistant at Vigortone, Arlington Public Schools and Charleston Inc.

Sheryl was a member of TRI- T, AQHA, Fremont Horse Association and their former secretary/treasurer and was a CASA Volunteer.

Survived by her husband, James; son, Tyler (Carrie) Thomas of Arlington; daughters, Tracy Thomas Leu (significant other, Chris Copple) of Fremont and Teri (Matt) OFlaherty of Woodcliff; brothers, John Busche Jr. of Tonganoxie, Kansas, and Bill Busche of Fremont; and 6 grandchildren, Dillon, Zach, Garrett and Mackenzie OFlaherty, and Addison and Trey Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and Jim's parents, Ray and Faye Wilkening.

The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Memorial visitation will be on Sunday from 4-7 p.m., also at Moser's in Fremont and continues on Monday 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date.

Memorial are suggested to the family for a fund yet to be determined.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home 232 W. Eagle St., Arlington, NE 68002, 402-478-4151.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 22, 2021.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
I am so sorry to hear of Sheryl´s passing. I have fond memories of Sheryl from high school and also more recently Karen´s bistro. With deepest sympathy to her family.
Beverly (Wurm) Cobb
December 29, 2021
Jim and Family, So very sorry to here of Shery''s passing. May God be with all of you during this time, Teri, Bill, John, and Family. God Bless U at this time. Sincerely, Jon and Chari Cady
Jon Cady
Friend
December 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of this cousin Jim. You'll meet again.
Keith Bartling
Family
December 26, 2021
