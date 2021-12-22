Sheryl A. Wilkening

May 11, 1949 – December 20, 2021

Sheryl A. Wilkening, age 72, of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at her home north of Arlington. She was born May 11, 1949, in Omaha to John and Betty (Kerr) Busche Sr.

She grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1967. Sheryl married James Wilkening on April 9, 1988, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. She worked as an administrative assistant at Vigortone, Arlington Public Schools and Charleston Inc.

Sheryl was a member of TRI- T, AQHA, Fremont Horse Association and their former secretary/treasurer and was a CASA Volunteer.

Survived by her husband, James; son, Tyler (Carrie) Thomas of Arlington; daughters, Tracy Thomas Leu (significant other, Chris Copple) of Fremont and Teri (Matt) OFlaherty of Woodcliff; brothers, John Busche Jr. of Tonganoxie, Kansas, and Bill Busche of Fremont; and 6 grandchildren, Dillon, Zach, Garrett and Mackenzie OFlaherty, and Addison and Trey Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and Jim's parents, Ray and Faye Wilkening.

The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Memorial visitation will be on Sunday from 4-7 p.m., also at Moser's in Fremont and continues on Monday 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date.

Memorial are suggested to the family for a fund yet to be determined.

