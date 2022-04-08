Shirley Callaway

May 5, 1935 – April 4, 2022

Shirley Mae McGhee Callaway, age 86, of Dodge, Nebraska, died April 4, 2022, at home.

Shirley was born May 5, 1935, the second of four children to Harold and Esther (Jesseph) McGhee. She married Albert "Pink" Callaway on June 8, 1957. Shirley enjoyed every person she became acquainted with, she was always a positive person. She loved fishing, gardening, canning, dancing and family time. Shirley was a hard worker, she worked for Campbell's Soup. She was able to spend the last years of her life with family.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Terry Lynn Green; grandchildren, Daniel Gregory, Jason Gregory and Austin Green; siblings, Harold, Leona, Helen, and Denny Engelhaupt. A special thanks to my son-in-law, Phil Green.

There are no services at this time. Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com or mail cards to Shirley Callaway, Box 2144, Fremont, NE, 68026.