Shirley Ann Lund

July 5, 1933 – September 19, 2021

Shirley Ann Lund, 88, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Shirley was born July 5, 1933, in Fremont to Benjamin and Elsie (Greenleaf) Hoover.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with a Rosary following the visitation at 6 p.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to Disabled Veterans.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.