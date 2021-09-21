Menu
Shirley Ann Lund
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Shirley Ann Lund

July 5, 1933 – September 19, 2021

Shirley Ann Lund, 88, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Shirley was born July 5, 1933, in Fremont to Benjamin and Elsie (Greenleaf) Hoover.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with a Rosary following the visitation at 6 p.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to Disabled Veterans.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Sep
26
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Sep
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
NE
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
