Shirley Sjuts
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Shirley Sjuts

July 11, 1935 – December 23, 2021

Shirley Sjuts, 86, of Fremont passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Fremont, surrounded by her children.

Shirley was born July 11, 1935, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Joseph and Rose (Helus) Muller. She was raised on a farm near Newman Grove, Nebraska. She graduated from Humphrey St. Francis High School, and she spent time as a surgical assistant at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk.

She married Harley Sjuts on June 14, 1958, in Lindsay. They moved to Fremont where she worked in the office at Jayhawk Boxes until they started their family. Her primary occupation was as homemaker, raising her six children. In later years, she worked as a switchboard operator at Midland Lutheran College.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, and her faith was her underlying strength. Shirley loved children, and she was the #1 supporter of and cheerleader for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She often "burned the midnight oil" to accomplish whatever needed to be done for her family. She was known to always have a camera in hand to capture the many activities of her family and to help document life's happenings.

Survivors include: sons, Joe (Diane) Sjuts of Omaha and John (Angie) Sjuts of Lincoln; daughters, Patty (John) Schulte of Kearney, Peggy Sjuts of Omaha, Debbie (Gary) Morris of Fremont and Connie (Paul) Randazzo of Elkhorn; sisters-in-law, Joan Waldman of Platte Center, Genene Sjuts of Genoa, and Barb Sjuts of Humphrey; 15 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 6 step-great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harley; a grandson, Joshua Sjuts; sisters, Patricia Muller and Vivian (Victor) Heesacker; brothers, Earl (Dorothy) Muller and Romanus (Lola) Mueller; brothers and sisters-in-law, Erwin (Ila) Sjuts, Esther (Duane) Folken, Marvin Sjuts, Calvin Sjuts and Harold Waldman.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. A Rosary will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont with visitation continuing one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials can be directed to Archbishop Bergan Elementary School or to the Sister Servants of the Holy Spirit of Perpetual Adoration (Pink Sisters) of Lincoln.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services @ Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., FREMONT, NE
Dec
30
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Chruch
3400 E. 16th Street, FREMONT, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Aunt Shirley passing away. Sending my sincere sympathy and condolences to the family for your loss.
Cindy (Bruhn) Korgie
Family
December 29, 2021
Peggy, my sadness is great knowing your devotion to your mom. When comparing our moms you said we both have great moms. You are right, they were the best.
Janet Marie Smith
Friend
December 28, 2021
Joe Sorry to hear about your mother. Lots of great MLC memories. Gregg Kupfer
Gregg Kupfer
School
December 28, 2021
