Shirley Sjuts

July 11, 1935 – December 23, 2021

Shirley Sjuts, 86, of Fremont passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Fremont, surrounded by her children.

Shirley was born July 11, 1935, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Joseph and Rose (Helus) Muller. She was raised on a farm near Newman Grove, Nebraska. She graduated from Humphrey St. Francis High School, and she spent time as a surgical assistant at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk.

She married Harley Sjuts on June 14, 1958, in Lindsay. They moved to Fremont where she worked in the office at Jayhawk Boxes until they started their family. Her primary occupation was as homemaker, raising her six children. In later years, she worked as a switchboard operator at Midland Lutheran College.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, and her faith was her underlying strength. Shirley loved children, and she was the #1 supporter of and cheerleader for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She often "burned the midnight oil" to accomplish whatever needed to be done for her family. She was known to always have a camera in hand to capture the many activities of her family and to help document life's happenings.

Survivors include: sons, Joe (Diane) Sjuts of Omaha and John (Angie) Sjuts of Lincoln; daughters, Patty (John) Schulte of Kearney, Peggy Sjuts of Omaha, Debbie (Gary) Morris of Fremont and Connie (Paul) Randazzo of Elkhorn; sisters-in-law, Joan Waldman of Platte Center, Genene Sjuts of Genoa, and Barb Sjuts of Humphrey; 15 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 6 step-great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harley; a grandson, Joshua Sjuts; sisters, Patricia Muller and Vivian (Victor) Heesacker; brothers, Earl (Dorothy) Muller and Romanus (Lola) Mueller; brothers and sisters-in-law, Erwin (Ila) Sjuts, Esther (Duane) Folken, Marvin Sjuts, Calvin Sjuts and Harold Waldman.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. A Rosary will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont with visitation continuing one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials can be directed to Archbishop Bergan Elementary School or to the Sister Servants of the Holy Spirit of Perpetual Adoration (Pink Sisters) of Lincoln.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490