Slayton Smith

October 20, 1931 – September 2, 2020

Slayton Smith, age 88, of Somerset, Kentucky, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home.

Slayton was born on Oct. 20, 1931, in Hayward, Iowa, to the late John W. Smith and Marguerite Schutt Smith. He was a Seaman in the United States Navy and a retired electrical lineman and worked for numerous different electric companies in the Omaha area. He was also an avid golfer.

He is survived by a son, Sterling Smith (Jeanne Meyer) Smith of Omaha, Nebraska; a brother, Ames (Rosalee) Smith of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a brother-in-law, Dallas Cummins of Somerset, Kentucky; a niece, Laura (Sean) Smith of Colorado Springs, and a nephew, Eric Smith of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Along with his parents, John and Marguerite Smith, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn "Charlie" Smith, whom he married on Aug. 22, 1964, in Campbell County, Tennessee; she preceded him in death on July 31, 2006.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.

His funeral service will follow on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m. at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Mullins officiating. Burial will be at Mill Springs National Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 38 Honor Guard.

You may view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com.

